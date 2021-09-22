Four residents at a mobile home and RV park in Durkee who say the park’s owner shut off their water have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring that the owner turn the water on.
Plaintiffs Joseph Randolph, Joanne Leggett, Patrick Clegg and Philip Morse filed the suit Monday, Sept. 20 in Baker County Circuit Court.
They are represented by Sara Montrone, an attorney with the Oregon Law Center in Ontario.
The defendants are the Desert Hills Mobile Home and RV Park, Roberta Chantel Wickett and Lynn Chantel.
The park, at 34721 Express Road, is just south of Interstate 84, about 25 miles southeast of Baker City.
According to the lawsuit, the defendants notified park residents, including the plaintiffs, around Aug. 12 that the park was closing and that they should move out by Sept. 5. Around Aug. 24 the defendants gave notice that water would be shut off by Sept. 5.
Water was shut off around Sept. 10, according to the lawsuit, and “Unless the court orders defendants to restore water to the premises to comply with ORS 90.320, plaintiffs fear that they will continue to live without access to water, continuing to suffer harm for which damages will not provide adequate compensation.”
The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction requiring the park to restore water service, as well as a temporary restraining order prohibiting the defendants from taking “any action to terminate plaintiffs’ tenancy or to discriminate or retaliate against plaintiffs for pursuing a preliminary injunction.”
According to Oregon Revised Statute 90.645, if a manufactured housing park, or the portion of a park that includes manufactured dwellings, is to be closed, the landlord must give tenants at least 365 days’ notice in writing.
ORS 90. 320 requires landlords to maintain units, including manufactured homes, in a “habitable condition,” which includes supplying running hot and cold water. This requirement applies up to the point where a tenant has left, or has been legally evicted, the latter of which is a separate action that, according to the lawsuit, has not been pursued in this case.
The plaintiffs are also asking for reasonable attorney’s fees and for financial restitution, specifically:
• $900 for Leggett, twice the monthly rent, for the intentional interruption of water service.
• $700 for Randolph, twice the monthly rent, for the intentional interruption of water service.
• $600 for Gregg, twice the monthly rent, for the intentional interruption of water service.
• $1,000 for Morse, twice the monthly rent, for the intentional interruption of water service.
In the motion for a preliminary injunction, Montrone writes that the decision to turn off the water is “clearly a violation of habitability standards and plaintiffs are suffering continuing harm.”
In a written declaration dated Sept. 20, Montrone wrote that she had told Lynn Chantel, on Aug. 27, that if water was turned off, Montrone would file a motion for a temporary restraining order.
Montrone wrote that she spoke with Lynn Chantel by phone on Sept. 16, and that Chantel told her that water would not be turned back on at the park.
Morse and Gregg also filed declarations.
Gregg wrote that he has been without running water since Aug. 24. Morse wrote that his water was turned off Sept. 10.
Both wrote that they have had to drive to Baker City, about 25 miles away, to buy water for cooking, drinking and flushing their toilets.
A phone call to the number listed for the Desert Hills Mobile Home and RV Park was not answered. The park is listed online as temporarily closed.
The business was registered in Oregon in 2004, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
