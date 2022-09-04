Two lightning fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness grew substantially on Saturday, Sept. 3, fueled by strong winds, hot temperatures and humidities that dipped into single digits in places.
Another lightning-sparked blaze, the Double Creek fire northeast of the wilderness in Wallowa County, has also continued to spread, reaching almost 38,000 acres as of Sunday, Sept. 4.
The Double Creek fire is a "full suppression" blaze, which means officials are trying to douse it as soon as possible. The fire has led to evacuation notices in the Imnaha and upper Imnaha River Road areas.
The two fires in the wilderness, by contrast, are "managed" fires. That means officials are using a variety of tactics, monitoring the fires in some areas but taking actions, such as having helicopters drop water and dispatching firefighters on the ground, to try to limit the fires' spread in certain directions.
Both wilderness fires — Sturgill, estimated at 11,600 acres on Sunday, and Nebo, estimated at 6,900 acres — have surpassed the 2019 Granite Gulch fire as the biggest in the Eagle Cap Wilderness since the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest instituted a policy allowing lightning fires to burn naturally. The Granite Gulch fire burned about 5,500 acres in August and September 2019.
The Eagle Cap, at 365,000 acres, is the biggest federal wilderness in Oregon.
Besides the Sturgill and Nebo fires, there are two other fires, also sparked by lightning Aug. 22 or 23, in the wilderness. The Goat Mountain Fire 1 is not active, according to fire managers. The Goat Mountain 2 fire is about 95 acres but, unlike the Sturgill and Nebo fires, it did not grow substantially on Saturday.
Sturgill fire
A group of firefighters is prepared to protect buildings on private parcels at Red's Horse Ranch and the Minam River Lodge, both west of the Minam River. However, the fire remains east of the Minam River.
Nebo fire
On Saturday the blaze crossed Big Sheep Creek and crested Wing Ridge to the north. The fire also burned outside the wilderness toward Forest Road 39. On Saturday afternoon firefighters evacuated the Lick Creek Campground.
The following areas are closed to the public:
• Use of Forest Service Road 3900100 from the 39 Road junction to Tenderfoot Trailhead.
• Use of Forest Road 3925015 from junction of Forest Service Road 3925 to Lick Creek Trailhead.
• Use of Forest Road 3900200 from the 39 road junction to Forest Service Road 3925015 road .
• Use of Tenderfoot Trail (1819) from the Tenderfoot trailhead to the 1828 and 1812 trail junctions.
• Use of Lick Creek Trail (1809) from the Lick Creek Trailhead to the junction of the South Fork Imnaha Trail (1816).
Double Creek fire
On Saturday the fire spread north along Grizzly Ridge and east toward the Snake River.
To the south, the fire moved down the Granny Creek drainage toward the Freezeout Road. Firefighters are working to protect private property along the Imnaha River corridor, but they had to take refuge several times on Saturday due to intense and erratic fire behavior, according to fire managers.
Firefighters and evacuated several groups of hunters in the area.
Although lighter winds are forecast on Sunday, Sept. 4, fire officials expect the blaze to continue to spread on the east and west sides of Grizzly Ridge, and also grow to the north.
Flames are also likely to continue moving downslope toward the Imnaha River along Schleur, Adams, College, Double, and Blackmore creeks. On Sunday, firefighters will be working with task forces from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal to protect property and infrastructure along the Upper Imnaha Road.
Smoke
Smoke is expected to settle in the lower elevations and drainages in the early morning hours. Current air quality information for the local area is available on the PurpleAir website.
Evacuations
There are current evacuations in place for the Double Creek Fire. Hat Point and Freezeout Roads are under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The Hat Point Road is also closed due to the fire activity. Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange is under a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation. Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek and from the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch including Imnaha River Woods is under a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation. There are currently no evacuations for the Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires.
Crockets Knob fire
The other major blaze in the region is Crockets Knob, on the Malheur National Forest about 19 miles north of Prairie City. The fire, started by lightning on Aug. 22, has burned 4,280 acres and is 15% contained.
