New programs in Eastern Oregon are providing early learning opportunities for the youngest residents.
Early Head Start serves ages 0 to 3. There are two separate programs: home-based, which is available from pregnancy up to age 3; and center-based for ages 0 to 3.
These programs are now operating in Baker City and La Grande. Funding comes from the state of Oregon.
“It’s part of the expansion of the Student Success Act,” said Robert Kleng, director of Eastern Oregon University Head Start, which includes programs in Baker City, La Grande, Union and Elgin.
That act, passed in 2019, added $1 billion in funding each year for Oregon schools and students. Twenty percent of the total is dedicated to the Early Learning Fund.
According to the Oregon Department of Education, that 20% expands available slots in Early Head Start, increases access to high-quality preschool programs and ensures access to Early Childhood Special Education services.
With the addition of Early Head Start, Kleng said a family could be part of the Head Start programs from pregnancy through preschool, which in Baker City is housed at the Baker Early Learning Center.
“We’d have that family for a little over five years,” he said.
Center-based program
In Baker City, the Early Head Start center opened in late January with eight slots. All are currently full.
“There’s super high demand,” Kleng said. “The waiting list is long.”
Staff for the Early Head Start center includes two teachers, who have at least an associate’s degree in early childhood learning, and a full-time assistant with a child development accreditation.
“This is the Harvard of early childhood education programs. It is so high quality,” Kleng said.
The program uses the Early Learning Outcomes Framework, which identifies key areas of learning and development for every child.
“It’s 100 percent individualized,” Kleng said.
The approach helps foster pre-literacy and pre-math skills, as well as social-emotional development.
A big key, he said, is simply talking to the children and asking open-ended questions.
“Getting those kids thinking and talking,” Kleng said.
Movement is also a big factor.
“There’s a lot of open space,” he said.
Home-based program
Families who enroll in the home-based program have a home visitor once a week who works with parents and their children.
These visits follow the “Growing Great Kids” curriculum, which provides age-appropriate materials for child development and parenting practices.
“Our mission is that parents are the first and most important teachers,” Kleng said.
Nearly all of the 20 slots in Baker City are already full, but this program often has spots open more frequently than the center-based program, he said.
Brittney Doyle enrolled her 2-year-old twins, Ashton and Rhea, in the home-based program in August 2022. Sue Hamner visits every Wednesday.
“They get so excited with Sue comes,” Doyle said. “She interacts with the kids, and does an activity.”
She said Hamner also provides parenting tips and ideas.
“Last week it was ‘what to do if you child has a temper tantrum.’ How to de-escalate the situation and understand what their brain is trying to process,” Doyle said.
Morgan Stuart’s children also look forward to Hamner’s visits. She has Archer Baltzell, who turns 3 at the end of March, 6-month-old Zeppelin Baltzell, and she is pregnant with her third child.
“Archer gets so excited — he absolutely loves when she visits,” Stuart said.
Archer attends Baker Relief Nursery on Wednesday mornings, then comes home for Hamner’s visit around noon.
“We do songs, arts and crafts,” Doyle said. “We’ve made sock puppets, and she gave me a recipe for homemade play dough.”
One day, Hamner brought an empty box that Archer could decorate as a race car. It was also the perfect place for Zeppelin to sit.
“Archer was pushing Zeppelin in the box making car noises,” Doyle said.
Eligibility
Eligibility for Head Start programs is based on income.
At the federal level, the income eligibility for Head Start and Early Head Start is below the poverty guideline — $27,750 annual income for a family of four.
However, Oregon’s minimum wage, at $12.50 per hour in non-urban areas, is higher than the federal wage, which is $7.25.
Kleng said the programs in Oregon can now accept families who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is available to families with an annual income that is 200% of the federal poverty level.
Information
Available space for Head Start Programs in Eastern Oregon is posted online at eouheadstart.org. However, even if there aren’t any openings, families are encouraged to apply for the wait list.
To apply, use the links on the website, or call 541-786-5535.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.