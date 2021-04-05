A light breakfast and coffee will be served during an open house from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, April 16, to celebrate a special event at the Baker Early Learning Center (BELC).
The open house will include installation of the 2020 remodel dedication plaque commemorating the transformation of the former North Baker School building at 2725 Seventh St. into the early learning center.
The BELC opened on Oct. 9, 2020, after a $2.3 million building renovation. It houses service providers for families of children from birth to age 5 as well as preschool and kindergarten classrooms.
“We look forward to celebrating with our community,” Angela Lattin, BELC principal, stated in a press release. “Our thanks to the BELC Collaborative for the vision of the Baker Early Learning Center and the support of the Baker School District Board and family partners.”
Building tours will be offered to those attending the open house. All COVID-19 protocols, including face masks and physical distancing,will be followed, the press release stated.
The dedication plaque acknowledges 5J Board members Chris Hawkins, chair; Katie Lamb, vice chair; and directors Julie Huntington, Kevin Cassidy and Andrew Bryan, along with Superintendent Mark Witty.
Also included are the design and construction team of Sid Johnson & Co., LKV Architects, Musgrove Engineering, The Land Group and Wenaha Group. These funding sources also are listed: Oregon Community Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation and the State of Oregon Student Investment Account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.