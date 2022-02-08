Mark Witty isn’t a traffic cop but he worries about congestion just the same.
Witty, superintendent of the Baker School District, said a specific concern involves South Baker Intermediate, the school that houses fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
The problem, Witty said, is that buses as well as parents pick up and drop off students in the same area, the one-way block of Grace Street between Third and Fourth streets on the north side of the school.
The result, he said, is a crowded section of street that forces many parents to park elsewhere in the neighborhood and requires students, in many cases, to cross one or more streets.
“We’re trying to avoid that,” Witty said as he stood beside the school on the chilly afternoon of Friday, Feb. 4. “It’s been a goal for a number of years to make this area safer.”
The district’s solution, which Witty said is slated to happen this summer, is to separate the bus loading and unloading zone from where parents pick up and drop off students.
The plan starting in the fall of 2022 is to have buses, which now travel south on Fourth Street to Grace Street, turn right one block north, on Carter Street, and then continue south on Fifth Street.
That street right-of-way extends south of Grace Street into the northwest corner of the South Baker playground.
The district will pave a lane for buses and install a fence between that lane and the playground, Witty said.
When buses leave the school, they’ll drive north on Fourth Street, avoiding Grace Street altogether.
Wayne Paxton, the district’s transportation supervisor, said he came up with the proposal a few years ago to alleviate congestion as buses and parents’ vehicles vied for the same limited amount of space.
He said there’s room for three buses now in the bus lane on the south side of Grace Street next to the school.
“It’s just really tight,” Paxton said. “I think this is going to open it up quite a bit and be safer.”
In addition to separating the buses from parents’ vehicles, Paxton said the change will help with traffic issues farther east on Grace Street.
Now, buses, after dropping off or picking up students, continue east on Grace to Second Street, where there are two stop signs in just 50 feet — one at the Grace Street intersection, the other at Dewey Avenue.
Starting this fall, buses will no longer use Grace Street, Paxton said — they’ll be confined to Fourth and Fifth streets.
Witty said the change won’t eliminate potential conflicts between buses and other vehicles.
Buses heading north on Fourth Street, for instance, will cross Grace Street where parents will turn left.
But Witty said he’s convinced the situation will be safer since buses and cars won’t be parking close to each other.
Witty said district officials are still working on the design, and he didn’t have an estimated cost for the project.
He emphasized that it is not one of the jobs that will be done with money from the $4 million bond that district voters approved in May 2021.
Witty said the district should be able to make the changes at South Baker using its capital projects budget.
The district will have to move a chain link baseball backstop at the north end of the South Baker playground, and the lane will reduce the size of the playground, Witty said.
He noted that it is a relatively large playground. The district will move the backstop to another part of the playground if that’s feasible, although he said that there is already another backstop on the property.
Witty said the district hopes to install some new playground equipment over the next few years, a project it’s working on with the South Baker Parent-Teacher Organization.
