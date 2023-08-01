Picked from a wide range of high school cheer crews across the state, the East and West cheerleaders pumped up the crowd on Main Street as the parade marched through in style on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
The East squad turned a late interception into a last-second touchdown for the final margin in its 14-6 win over the West in the Shrine All-Star Football Game Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
A parade of variety was on full display on Saturday, July 29, 2023, as the Shriners parade featured custom motorcycles, rodeo queens, and this year a massive Bigfoot sculpture hauled past cheering locals and visitors.
The annual Shrine weekend brought throngs of people to downtown Baker City for the parade Saturday morning, and to Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium for the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game that evening.
The East squad beat the West 14-6 in the game, which is a major fundraiser for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Portland.
