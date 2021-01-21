The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours between La Grande and Ontario due to truck crashes at Mileposts 318 and 323, 14 and 19 miles east of Baker City. The closure, which started in Baker City, was extended to La Grande late Thursday morning after truck parking spaces became filled in Baker City. The closure is expected to last a couple more hours, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation at noon, while crews clean up spilled fuel and the trucks. Use alternate routes if available, or wait until EB freeway opens. Expect winter conditions throughout the region. NOTE: OR245 is not a viable detour route for freeway traffic and is restricted to local traffic only. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
Eastbound lanes of I-84 reopened after being closed for several hours due to truck crashes east of Baker City
