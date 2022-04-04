Geiser-Pollman Park will once again be filled with plastic eggs and a crowd of kids as the annual Easter egg hunt returns from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
And not only is it back, but the event will be joined by the Shriners All Kids Rodeo.
It all happens on the morning of Saturday, April 16.
The Baker City Rotary Club is in charge of the hunt, which officially starts at 10 a.m. with a siren provided by the Baker City Police Department.
But participants should be there early — the eggs go fast as kids scramble in their designated zones arranged by age.
Rotarian Anthony Bailey said The Dollar Tree is supporting the hunt with donations, and customers can donate to the event at the store.
Also, Bailey said monetary donations are welcome to help fund next year’s event. Donations can be taken to Old West Federal Credit Union in Baker City, or mailed to Baker City Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1011, Baker City, OR 97814.
Baker County Parole and Probation also assists with the Easter egg hunt.
As an addition this year, the Baker City Christian Church will provide coffee and breakfast burritos in the park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Kids Rodeo
The 21st All Kids Rodeo, presented by the Baker County Shrine Club, returns this year for children ages 4 to 14.
Events will be at Geiser-Pollman Park, rather than the fairgrounds as in past years.
“The Shrine Club would like to associate the kids rodeo more closely with the Easter egg hunt in the park,” said Jeff Higgins, club president.
There is no fee to participate, but registration (including a signature by a parent or guardian) is required.
Registration forms are available in advance at the Baker County Chamber, 490 Campbell St., and Guyer & Associates, 2790 Main St.
Registration on April 16 starts at 9 a.m. at the park.
Rodeo activities will immediately follow the Easter egg hunt, with organized events starting at 10:30 a.m.
Events include a cow hide pull, dummy roping, stick horse races, balloon scramble, sack races, tractor pull, bouncy bull riding and an egg toss.
Volunteers from the Haines Stampede Rodeo Association, and the Stampede’s rodeo court, will join the Shriners in running the events.
A lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink is provided free for participating children, and costs $5 for all others.
Proceeds from the event support the Baker County Shrine Club.
For information about the rodeo, call Guyer & Associates at 541-523-4471.
