Three inches of slushy snow was no impediment to dozens of youngsters who turned out for the Easter egg hunt on Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, at Geiser-Pollman Park. It was the first such hunt since 2019. The previous two were canceled due to the pandemic.
No matter the weather, kids will be out to hunt Easter eggs on Saturday, April 8.
And maybe ride a stick horse, too.
The Baker City Rotary Club will scatter thousands of treat-filled plastic eggs in Geiser-Pollman Park for the Community Easter Egg Hunt. Although the horn to start the hunt is at 10 a.m., families are encouraged to get there a bit early.
Youngsters can meet the Easter Bunny starting at 9:30 a.m.
The park will be divided into four age groups: 3 and under; 4-5; 6-8; and 9-11.
After the eggs are all gathered (in mere minutes, it seems), kids ages 4 to 14 can join the 22nd annual All Kids Rodeo organized by the Baker County Shrine Club.
This event is also at Geiser-Pollman Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and activities start at 10 a.m. Events include a cowhide pull, dummy roping, stick horse races, balloon scramble, sack races, tractor pull, bouncy bull riding and an egg toss. Participation is free, but registration is required.
A free sack lunch will be provided for all youth participants.
Registration forms are available in advance at the Baker County Chamber and Visitor Center, 490 Campbell St. For information, call Guyer & Associates at 541-523-4471.
A bit later in the day, Settlers Park, 2895 17th St., is inviting the community to an Easter Extravaganza hunt at 1 p.m. For information, call Savannah Nichols at 541-523-0200.
