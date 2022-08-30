All eight people who turned in signatures have qualified for the Baker City Council ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
They will be vying for four slots on the seven-member council. The four positions are held now by Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Kenyon Damschen.
Guyer, Waggoner and Damschen are among the eight candidates.
The five others are: Katie LaFavor, Matthew Diaz, Bev Calder, Donald Cody and Joe Johnson.
Calder is a former city councilor.
The three other incumbent Baker City councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
The top three candidates in the Nov. 8, 2022, election will begin four-year terms in January 2023. The fourth-place candidate will be elected to a 2-year term.
Among the three incumbents on the Nov. 8 ballot, one — Waggoner — was elected in November 2020 to a 2-year term.
The two others — Guyer and Damschen — were both appointed.
Guyer was appointed in December 2021 to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August 2021 due to health issues.
Damschen was appointed in March 2022 to replace Heather Sells, who moved from Baker City and was no longer eligible to serve as a city councilor.
To qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot, prospective candidates had to collect at least 46 signatures from registered voters who live within the city limits.
City Recorder Dallas Brockett said the Baker County Clerk’s office verified at least that many signatures for each of the eight candidates.
Individual totals:
• LaFavor and Waggoner, 69 each
• Calder, 65
• Damschen, 63
• Diaz, 60
• Cody, 59
• Guyer, 55
• Johnson, 47
