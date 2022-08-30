All eight people who turned in signatures have qualified for the Baker City Council ballot in the Nov. 8 election.

They will be vying for four slots on the seven-member council. The four positions are held now by Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Kenyon Damschen.

