As many as eight candidates, including three incumbents, will vie for the four Baker City Council slots that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City Recorder Dallas Brockett said eight people turned in petitions with signatures before the deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
The county clerk’s office has already verified signatures for two candidates — Katie LaFavor and incumbent Dean Guyer.
Brockett is waiting for verification for six others who could join those two on the ballot — incumbents Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Kenyon Damschen, along with Matt Diaz, Bev Calder, Donald Cody and Joe Johnson.
Four of the seven positions on the city council will be filled in the Nov. 8 election.
To qualify, candidates had to submit at least 46 signatures from registered voters who live within the city limits.
The four positions up for election are those held by Joanna Dixon, Waggoner, Guyer and Damschen.
The three other Baker City councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.