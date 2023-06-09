Byway 3.jpg

The Elkhorn Drive Scenic Byway is open. This photograph is from 2021.

 Peter Johnson/Contributed Photo, File

The highest paved road in Eastern Oregon has opened to traffic earlier than expected thanks to a warm May and early June.

And an assist from a snowplow.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.