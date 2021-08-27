The $50 bill caught Staci Erickson’s eye as it fluttered onto the surface of the American flag.
The slip of currency also made her heart swell.
Erickson is a member of the Baker Elks Lodge. She’s also one of the Elks who hold the huge flag that is at the front of local parades.
Another of the flag-holders is Doug Riggs. He exhorts parade-watchers to toss coins or bills onto the flag to support a variety of veterans programs that the Elks contribute to statewide, Erickson said.
In 2021, following a 2020 when most parades were canceled due to the pandemic, that flag collected quite a lot more cash than in the past.
“The magnitude of generosity was overwhelming this year,” Erickson said on Thursday, Aug. 26. “This year for some reason there was just such charity. It’s pretty amazing.”
In previous years the Elks collected a few hundred dollars in donations during parades, including the Haines Fourth of July, Miners Jubilee and Shrine parades, Erickson said.
This year the total was $1,215.50.
That includes:
• Haines Fourth of July, $225.50 (including that $50 bill, the first Erickson has seen donated during any parade)
• Miners Jubilee, $350 on July 19
• Shriners, $640 on Aug. 7
Erickson said the high volume of donations was obvious as the Elks marched through Haines and downtown Baker City.
Fortunately for the Elks members’ straining muscles, much of the currency was the paper variety rather than coinage, which adds much more to the weight burden.
Erickson said she enjoys the experience.
“It’s fun to see the little kids run up and throw the money on there, and then turn around and salute the flag,” she said.
Erickson said the Baker lodge will donate the $1,215.50 to the Oregon Elks Association Veterans Programs, which supports a variety of projects, including the Veterans Home in The Dalles and the Divide Camp in Enterprise.
Erickson said she and other Baker Elks members appreciate the “wonderful citizens” who donated, and they hope to repeat the feat in future parades.
“We would like to keep it going,” she said.
