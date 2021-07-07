With new movies releasing at a regular rate and state guidelines easing, patrons are returning to the Eltrym Theater.
“We’re not at average numbers, but not far off,” said Terry McQuisten, owner of Baker County’s only movie theater, at First Street and Valley Avenue in downtown Baker City.
Throughout the pandemic, movie theaters were hard-hit by restrictions that required closure.
And studios were not releasing films.
The Eltrym, McQuisten said, was down 94% in earned revenue.
That number landed the theater in the “first priority” tier for the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, which was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act.
The theater received that grant last week.
The Eltrym, which celebrated its 81st anniversary on June 27, is back to showing movies seven days a week.
Masks are recommended but not required. McQuisten is keeping each theater at 50% capacity to help keep space between patrons.
But not all shows are selling out, even with the reduced number of tickets.
“A lot of shows are closer to 25%,” she said.
With the hot weather, the theater can be a welcome relief from the heat — but McQuisten said it’s a balancing act to make sure the interior isn’t too cold.
“It’s a fine line of maintaining coolness but not refrigeration,” she said with a laugh.
As more blockbusters release, she sees business looking more regular this fall.
“I feel like we’ll move into normal numbers,” she said.
Recently, theaters have competed with on-demand streaming services, which often release new movies at the same time the shows hit the theater.
McQuisten sees that approach phasing out in the coming months.
As for the Eltrym’s operations, the only major change is a shift to more afternoon shows and no late shows starting at 9:30 p.m.
But that schedule dates to before the pandemic.
“Our matinees were picking up and the late shows were dying off,” McQuisten said.
Movie tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.eltrym.com or at the theater.
Although most movies do not sell out, she said it does happen occasionally for the two smaller theaters.
For movie times, check the website or Facebook page.
