Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort shut down its chairlift one hour early on Saturday, March 4 after an employee pushed one of the chairs, which was occupied by one other resort employee, causing the chair to detach from the cable.
The employee on the chair that fell was not hurt, according to a press release from Anthony Lakes. The incident happened about 3 p.m. The triple chairlift normally closes at 4 p.m.
According to the press
release, the incident resulted from one “employee’s poor choice to horse around with another employee by giving the chair a ‘super bump,’ which is not standard practice when loading guests on the chair.
This caused the chair to swing and twist side to side
and then caused the chair to
hit the first tower, resulting in the chair twisting and
detaching from the haul rope (cable).
Chairlifts are designed to go up and back down the mountain. Chairlifts are not designed to swing side to side which is why they are often shut down during a wind event that causes side swing.
The press release issued by Chelsea Judy, the resort’s marketing director and controller, states that the resort “feels it is important to be as transparent as possible in explaining the technical reasons as to why this can happen.
The Rock Garden Chair is a 1999 Riblet and each chair is attached by purely the tension of the haul rope (cable). ALMR performs twist checks on the chairs every day to ensure skier safety.”
Crews did a full inspection of the chairlift after the incident, and the resort operated as usual on Sunday, March 5.
