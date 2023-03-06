A. Lakes chairlift.jpg

A snowcat on the slope below the Rock Garden chairlift at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort in late October 2022.

 Ian Warner/Contributed Photo, File

Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort shut down its chairlift one hour early on Saturday, March 4 after an employee pushed one of the chairs, which was occupied by one other resort employee, causing the chair to detach from the cable.

The employee on the chair that fell was not hurt, according to a press release from Anthony Lakes. The incident happened about 3 p.m. The triple chairlift normally closes at 4 p.m.

