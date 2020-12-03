A recent campaign to encourage Baker County residents to sign up for free emergency alerts significantly boosted the numbers of people enrolled in the service.
Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency manager, said the number of Baker City residents enrolled more than doubled during the campaign.
“I was hoping to double it, and we did that and more,” Yencopal said on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
At the start of the effort, about 250 Baker City residents were signed up to receive alerts in cases of natural disasters or other issues.
That number rose to about 546 as of Tuesday, Yencopal said.
The joint Baker City-Baker County operation was prompted by an episode in late October when a city firefighting crew working on a warehouse blaze inadvertently injected fire-suppression foam into the water distribution system.
Yencopal activated the emergency alert system, and he was surprised that the message went to just 250 cellphones within the city limits. He thought that number was low for a city with almost 10,000 residents.
The alert also went to 1,178 landline accounts, including residents and businesses.
Yencopal and Dennis Bachman, who works for the city’s public works department, created a colorful flier that was posted at many local businesses and also set up a link on the county’s website, www.bakercounty.org, encouraging people to spend the few minutes it takes to enroll in the free service.
The campaign culminated with a test of the system the morning of Nov. 19.
Yencopal said people from outside Baker City also signed up during the campaign; he was still compiling those numbers.
When signing up for emergency alerts, users can set up multiple addresses, Yencopal said.
That allows them to receive alerts for issues that affect their home as well as, for instance, the home of a relative who might need help during an emergency.
Yencopal, who administers the system, can set alerts to go to a specific area. The first of two alerts sent on Oct. 27, for instance, went only to a several-block area near where the fire-suppression foam entered the water system. The second alert went citywide.
Residents can enroll for the service any time. There’s a link on the home page of the county’s website.
Yencopal also encourages residents who tried to sign up, but who didn’t receive the test alert on Nov. 19, to call the county’s emergency operations center at 541-523-0015.
