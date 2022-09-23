Enrollment is up slightly in the Baker School District compared with the start of last year, led by a more substantial boost at Baker High School.
Districtwide, enrollment was at 1,693 students in early September.
That’s an increase of four students from the previous year.
The biggest change is at the high school, where enrollment is 530, a jump of 41 students from the start of the 2021-22 school year, said Erin Lair, the district’s new superintendent.
That change is due in part to a freshman class that’s bigger than the graduating class of 2022, Lair said.
This year’s figure also includes some, but not all, of the 40 or so foreign students attending BHS through the district’s Oregon International School program, she said.
Although district officials have yet to delve into the details, Lair said it also appears that some of the increase, both at the high school and at Brooklyn Primary and Haines Elementary, is due to students returning to in-person classes from online options such Baker Virtual Academy, an online option for local students in grades K-6.
Baker Virtual Academy had a much larger enrollment during the 2020-21 school year, the first full school year after the pandemic started.
Enrollment in the online school peaked at 118 in May 2021, but it had plunged to 31 students at the start of the 2021-22 school year and ranged from 31 to 41 during that year.
Enrollment in the Baker Virtual Academy was 23 earlier this month.
The year-to-year comparisons are interesting, but Lair said she’s also intrigued by a rise in enrollment since the end of the previous school year this June.
Districtwide, enrollment is up by 121.
The two biggest changes are at BHS — up by 101 students since June — and at Eagle Cap Innovative High School, which is down by 23.
Eagle Cap is a hybrid school, with both in-person and remote classes.
Lair said she’s optimistic that enrollment across the district, and particularly at BHS, will be more consistent this school year compared with last.
Total enrollment dropped by 110 students from the start of last school year to the end.
This year, with no COVID-19-related restrictions, such as masking, in place that might have contributed to some students choosing online options, Lair said she hopes that the enrollment increase has more “staying power” than it did a year ago.
