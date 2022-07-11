Sunshine and seasonably toasty temperatures are forecast for Miners Jubilee, and Shelly Cutler’s outlook for Baker City’s signature summer festival is also bright.
“I think it’s just going to be a great weekend,” Cutler said on Monday morning, July 11.
She’s executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Miners Jubilee. The festival is set for Friday through Sunday, July 15-17.
Cutler said Geiser-Pollman Park will be loaded with vendors, including food booths, through the weekend.
The National Weather Service is forecasting sunshine this weekend, with high temperatures in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday, cooling slightly to the upper 80s on Sunday.
Unlike last year, when the Jubilee parade was in jeopardy due to a lack of entries, this year Cutler had about 25 floats signed up by Monday, and she was expecting many more through the week leading to the 11 a.m. parade downtown.
The route starts at Baker Middle School, then heads east on Broadway to Second Street. Floats go south on Second to Valley Avenue, then east to Main Street, and north on Main to finish at Madison Street.
Cutler said ticket sales are brisk for the Baker City Bronc and Bull riding competitions, which are part of the Challenge of Champions Tour.
Bronc riding will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, with bronc riding kicking off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Both events are at the Baker City Fairgrounds north of Geiser-Pollman Park.
Cutler said she’s excited about events planned at the Baker Heritage Museum, just across Grove Street from the park. The Museum is the temporary home of an Oregon Trail exhibit while the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is closed for renovations.
“It’s been a great collaboration,” she said the exhibit.
Cutler said the Baker High School Class of 2023 is putting on the Jubilee duck race, with ducks on sale for $2 each on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The race itself is set for noon on Sunday.
The prospect for a vibrant Jubilee — and perhaps as important, a normal event — is exciting for Cutler after the past two years.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Although the Jubilee returned in 2021, Cutler said the atmosphere for this year’s event feels different.
“I haven’t gotten any COVID questions (from vendors),” she said. “I’m optimistic that we’re well on the way to recovery.”
See GO! magazine, which is included with the Thursday, July 14 issue of the Baker City Herald, for an event schedule and more information about this year’s Miners Jubilee.
