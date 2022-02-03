LA GRANDE — Like any other entity in Oregon, Eastern Oregon University has not been immune to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
The university saw a significant rise in off-campus cases in January, while its numbers among on-campus individuals stayed rather steady.
Eastern Oregon University has totaled 251 total positive COVID-19 cases this academic year, since the school began tracking data at the start of July 2021. Of that total, 152 positive tests came from off-campus students, 45 positive tests accounted for employees and 40 positive tests were from on-campus students.
From Dec. 6, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022, there were 16 cases among on-campus students. By the end of January, that total rose to 40. The rate among employees at Eastern Oregon University saw a similar mild increase, rising from 22 to 45.
Cases among off-campus students saw a significant rise in the same time frame, jumping from 44 cases to 152.
The university had several high points in January, mirroring national and statewide trends as the emergence of the omicron variant led to an increase in cases. Eastern recorded a record-high case count for a single day on Jan. 4, tallying 23 positive cases. The school recorded 21 cases on Jan. 10 and 14 on Jan. 25, all three of which are the highest single days since Eastern started tracking its COVID-19 data this school year.
The previous single-day high was seven cases on Sept. 13, 2021.
Eastern’s testing has continually increased throughout the 2021-22 school year, reaching 2,425 total tests through Feb. 1. The 251 total positive tests result in a 10.4% positivity rate. The measurement had stayed steady around 5% through most of the fall, peaking toward the end of January and into February.
The university tracks its off-campus isolations and quarantines, a number that has stayed relatively low. The schools tracked three off-campus quarantines from Jan. 4-9 and two from Jan. 12-18.
Eastern has 50 isolation rooms available on campus in case of infection, but the university has never come close to running out of space in that regard. From Jan. 5-10, 45 out of the 50 spaces were available, the lowest mark that Eastern has reached since the dashboard started tracking data at the start of July.
The vaccination rate among on-campus students stands at 75.7%, with a 24.2% exemption rate. For on-campus employees, 80.1% are vaccinated and 17.7% received an exemption.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.