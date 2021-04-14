Whether it’s swimming laps at the Sam-O-Swim Center, or adding more weight on a squat rack in the free weight area at the fitness center on Pocahontas Road, the Baker County YMCA is striving to give their members ways to achieve their fitness goals safely during the pandemic.
“I really try to look for really targeted opportunities for people as they are pursuing maybe their favorite activity, but giving them information to do it safely, enjoy it and not have injury,” said Elissa Morrison, the Y’s health and wellness director.
At the fitness center, Morrison and her staff offer a variety of group classes, which are free to Y members.
“That is the one thing about our staff, they do it because they love what they do, and they want to help people, that’s their passion,” Morrison said.
Members can take a karate class one day, a cardio dance class another, or choose tai-chi, a class Morrison sees as beneficial to anybody.
“It’s an excellent program to address balance — everyone has balance issues, especially when we age,” Morrison said. “Any time you work on balance, you engage the brain so you are helping with brain function.”
People who would rather strap on swim goggles have multiple options at Sam-O Swim Center, the city-owned pool that the Y operates at 580 Baker St.
“Our programs would include parent-taught swim lessons, all levels of swimming for adults and children, lifeguarding classes, then we have several different water aerobics classes for different needs,” aquatics director Paula Moe said.
Pandemic precautions
YMCA officials have been trained to properly screen visitors for symptoms, sanitize equipment, keep class sizes to a manageable level and practice social distancing.
“Our style of cleaning, the products that we use, limiting the use of the locker rooms and limiting the use of the pool,” Moe said.
She said the Y has instituted a different check in process for swim lessons.
“Instead of the whole group coming into the building and checking in, we are going to meet them outside and keep them in their cohorts and keep them safe,” Moe said.
At the fitness center, consistent communication and sanitizing of equipment is a key, Morrison said.
“What we have done with every new mandate that has come out, we as a team sit down and analyze it very carefully and we did more than what was required of us as far as levels of sanitization, and people taking appropriate measures such as masking and that type of thing,” Morrison said.
Versatile workout options
The Y’s classes are designed to give members and visitors a variety of options that encompass all types of fitness objectives, Morrison said.
“We have five components of what we call physical fitness, those five components are your cardiorespiratory, the muscular strength, flexibility, body composition and nutrition,” she said. “Each piece has a reason, each piece of exercise contributes to particular parts of our body.”
Mixing different types of exercises is vital both physically and mentally, Moe said.
“It’s completely important because your muscles require different things, your mind requires change to keep going, and if you continue to do the same thing every single day, you are not going to grow outside of the box you put yourself in,” she said.
Both Morrison and Moe said fitness classes often bring families together, with members cheering and inspiring each other.
“They get to know each other, they inspire each other, they have fun together, and by the way the byproduct is they are also getting their bodies in great shape,” Morrison said.
The Y’s facilities are also gathering places for groups of friends, Moe said.
“You are not going to find a friendlier group of people, more inclusive and willing to take somebody in,” she said. “They’ve been those people on the outside and they love to have people to join them. They do their exercises and often go to coffee and lunch then branch out to all kinds of friendships.”
Morrison urges newcomers, regardless of age, to begin their experience at the Y with strength training classes, which can help them figure out their own personal goals and the ways to achieve them.
“They are learning how to use the different pieces of equipment, they are learning what to focus on, why they are working out and what they are training on,” Morrison said. “Then we actually help them with a workout plan so they get to try the actual equipment, and proper use of that equipment or it can be exercise of the body.”
Membership fees vary depending on age. Starting April 18, members can work out on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information on all Y programs, including classes schedules, go to www.bakerymca.org/.
