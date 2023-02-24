Fairgrounds 2.jpg
Baker County received $2 million in 2022 from state legislation for improvements at the Baker County Fairgrounds in Baker City.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker County Fair Board decided Tuesday, Feb. 21 to hire a college student as a summer intern for the second straight year.

The board hired an intern last year through the Oregon State University intern program. The intern, who will work full time, earns $15 per hour.

