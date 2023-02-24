The Baker County Fair Board decided Tuesday, Feb. 21 to hire a college student as a summer intern for the second straight year.
The board hired an intern last year through the Oregon State University intern program. The intern, who will work full time, earns $15 per hour.
The board will discuss the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts July 1, during its next meeting, set for March 8. The board’s financial picture changed significantly in 2022 when it received $2 million through House Bill 5202, passed by the Oregon Legislature.
Baker was among several counties that will get money to improve their fairgrounds. Grant and Harney counties each were allocated $2 million, and Union and Wallowa counties each received $1 million.
Ron Rowan, the board’s chairman, said last year that the board’s 5-year master plan, written by LKV Architects of Boise and adopted in 2021, will serve as the starting point for the discussions.
The overall goal, he said, is to make the 17.7-acre fairgrounds attractive for a variety of events in addition to mainstays such as the Baker County Fair in early August, and the Baker City Bull and Bronc Riding events in July.
The board on Tuesday also discussed hiring a clerk to manage and administer grants the board receives.
“This person will handle all the administration work, report to the fair board,” Rowan said.
County counsel Kim Mosier will review a request for proposals for the clerk position, and the county then will solicit proposals.
