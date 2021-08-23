Baker County’s annual 4-H livestock auction didn’t just break the sales record this year.
Shattered is the more appropriate verb.
The culminating event of the Baker County Fair set multiple records on Aug. 6, most notably in total sales.
The figure of $517,026 trounced the previous record, which held the title for only one year.
The 2020 sale brought in $327,069.
“It was, financially, our best auction to date,” Jake Collier, a member of the sales committee, said of this year’s auction. “It was a heck of a sale.”
For steers, specifically.
This year’s auction featured a record number of steers, with 62.
And those animals fetched $362,350, which would alone have broken the 2020 record for the entire auction, including lambs, goats, swine and rabbits.
Collier said fair officials worried that with the pandemic continuing, the record slate of steers might not all find buyers.
They needn’t have been concerned.
“But everybody showed up and really stepped up and participated with that,” Collier said.
Steers averaged $4.57 per pound.
Averages for goats were $9.07 per pound, $9.47 for lambs and $7.34 for swine.
Overall, 165 youngsters sold animals at the auction, with 186 buyers.
Terri Siddoway, president of the sales committee, said she was gratified — for the second year in a row — by the generosity of bidders.
Last year she feared the pandemic, which closed the Fair to the public and prompted changes in where youths showed their animals, would result in a drop in sales.
But instead, the $327,069 in sales broke the previous record of $300,252, set in 2019.
(Detailed records for the auction date to 1981.)
Siddoway said there was trepidation again in 2021.
“We didn’t know what we were going to be faced with, with everything that’s been going on, but we were pleasantly pleased and surprised with our businesses and individuals that came out and supported the kids this year,” Siddoway said. “We did our due diligence and made all of our contacts like we always do and they just came out in record numbers and wonderful support.”
