Local families are connecting with farmers again this summer to buy fruit and vegetables through the Farm Direct Nutrition Program available to WIC participants.
WIC stands for Women, Infants and Children. The program serves lower-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants, or children under age 5.
To be eligible, household income must be less than 185% of the federal poverty limit (for example, an annual income of $49,025 for a family of four).
The Farm Direct Nutrition Program provides coupons to spend at farmers markets and farm stands.
Each WIC participant receives $28 in vouchers for the season. These are in the form of $4 coupons.
“You can use it anywhere in Oregon,” said Mandy Peterson, a registered dietician nutritionist who works with the local WIC program.
In Baker County, that includes the Baker City Farmers Market (Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.), Hedge Rose Farm in Halfway, and Val’s Veggies in Baker City.
The voucher is given directly to the vendor, who cashes it like a check.
Peterson said local WIC participants redeemed $4,444 in vouchers through the Farm Direct Nutrition Program.
“We spent more of ours last year than the state average,” Peterson said.
She said the statewide redemption rate was 44.27%. Baker County’s rate was 60.35%.
Vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and fresh cut herbs. It cannot be used for processed foods (jam, honey, dried fruit), live plants, meat, fish, eggs, or non-food items.
WIC at the store
At the grocery store, WIC participants have extra money for fruit and vegetables due to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
For the next four months — June through September — the WIC fruit and veggie benefit is $35 per participant.
The regular benefit is $11 for pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, and $9 for children ages 1 to 5.
“That means lots of fruit and veggies for these families,” Peterson said.
These WIC benefits can be used on fresh, frozen, and canned fruit and vegetables at the grocery store.
To learn more about WIC and the Farm Direct Nutrition Program, call 541-523-8211.
Program for seniors
Another program, called the Senior Farm Direct Nutrition Program, helps senior citizens purchase fruits and vegetables from farmers markets and farm stands.
To be eligible for the program, seniors must meet all the following criteria:
• Be at least 62 years old by April 1 of the current year;
• Be receiving either SNAP benefits and/or Medicaid on April 1 of the current year;
• Have income below 138% of the Federal Poverty Level in the current year;
• Be living in a situation where food is not provided for them.
This program provides $24 in vouchers to be spent from June to November.
Double Up program
A statewide program called “Double Up Food Bucks” started in 2015 to match SNAP benefits up to $10 at farmers markets.
SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — can be used to purchase food at farmers markets. The SNAP/EBT card is swiped at the market manager booth, and tokens are provided to purchase food that is eligible for the SNAP program, said Jake Sunderland, press secretary for the Oregon Department of Human Services.
The Baker City Farmers Market started participating in the Double Up program in 2020, and this summer is part of a pilot program that increases the match to $20.
Molly Notarianni is the executive director of the Farmers Market Fund, which supports the Double Up program. She said that since 2015, data showed a one-to-one use of Double Up (people were using $10 in SNAP benefits for the $10 match)
In 2020, usage jumped to a ratio of 2-to-1, meaning SNAP recipients were spending twice as much of their benefits at farmers markets.
“There were a lot more SNAP dollars used at farmers markets,” Notarianni said.
This data spurred the idea to increase the Double Up match to $20 this year at select markets including Baker City, Joseph, La Grande and Pendleton.
Notarianni hopes to continue the $20 match if data supports the need.
“We hope to sustain it at a higher level,” she said.
More information about the program can be found online at doubleuporegon.org.
This website has a list of participating markets, and will note which markets are matching up to $20.
