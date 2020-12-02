The annual “Make It and Take It” kid craft event put on by Crossroads Carnegie Art Center had to change this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, it is “Take It and Make It” in a drive-thru style.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, families can pull up in front of the Eltrym Theatre, 1809 First St., to receive craft kits for free.
Children can choose three projects to take home. Supplies and instructions are included. This event is funded by the DE and Jane Clark Foundation.
Also, the Eltrym staff will be selling snacks, gift certificates, and other items.
