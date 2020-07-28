A Baker City family is trying to find its dog after the animal was taken from their yard on July 19.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office cited Clayton Carver Hickman, 18, of Baker City for first-degree theft for taking Kobe, a 6-month-old Chihuahua/wirehair terrier mix from Stephanie Beard's home at 35 Foothill Drive.
Hickman, who had briefly lived in an outbuilding on the property, told police that he picked up the dog and took it for a ride, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. He then described the dog jumping out of his vehicle near the Quail Ridge Golf Course. Hickman also gave several other locations of where the dog may be.
Hickman is also charged with criminal trespassing and animal abandonment. The case has been referred to the district attorney's office.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kobe is asked to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415.
