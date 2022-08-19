Aaron Kellar shows his ewe, which sold for $8 a pound, to potential buyers during the 4-H auction on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
The 2022 Baker County 4-H livestock auction had a tough act to follow.
The 2021 auction set the all-time record, and by a wide margin, with $517,000 in sales.
This year’s event, which took place on Aug. 12, didn’t match its immediate predecessor.
But it came in as a solid runner-up, with $421,784 in sales.
That easily eclipsed the $327,069 from the 2020 sale, which was the record-setter until it was overtaken two years in a row.
Jake Collier, a member of the sales committee, said he was thrilled with the results.
“It was packed,” Collier said of the large crowd that filled the Cockram Arena on Aug. 12, including 182 buyers.
“I’m looking at these numbers going, ‘It was a fantastic sale.’ ”
Collier said 152 members of 4-H clubs sold livestock, including sheep, rabbits, goats, steers, pigs and one turkey.
The turkey sold for $27 a pound.
Collier said the biggest difference between the 2021 and 2022 auctions is that there were fewer steers up for grabs this year.
Although steers generally sell for the lowest price per pound of any livestock — an average of $4.14 this year — they’re also the heaviest by a substantial margin.
Steers garnered close to $300,000
in sales this year, compared with $362,350 in 2021 (and an average of $4.57 per pound).
Pigs brought in the second-highest figure in this year’s auction, at just over $67,000.
As with steers, the average price per pound for swine was down a bit from last year — $6.73 compared with $7.34.
But the steer and swine prices were offset somewhat by higher bids for goats and sheep.
Goats averaged $10.85 per pound, up from $9.07 in 2021, for a total of $17,500 this year.
Rabbits sold for the highest price of any animal at $41.69 per pound.
Collier said more add-ons are coming in daily.
The fair will release an upcoming “thank you” to auction buyers shortly, he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.