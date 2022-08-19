Fair sheep 1.jpg

Aaron Kellar shows his ewe, which sold for $8 a pound, to potential buyers during the 4-H auction on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

 Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald

The 2022 Baker County 4-H livestock auction had a tough act to follow.

The 2021 auction set the all-time record, and by a wide margin, with $517,000 in sales.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.