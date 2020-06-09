A Clackamas man and his teenage son were both arrested early Monday after an Oregon State Police trooper saw the pair apparently racing at over 100 mph in separate vehicles on Interstate 84 near North Powder.
The father, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also cited for driving while uninsured, driving while suspended, and for speeding.
His 17-year-old son, whose name was not listed in a police report, was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The incident started about 12:47 a.m. when OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn saw a 2005 Cadillac STS and a Subaru Impreza traveling at 111 mph and apparently racing. The vehicles were eastbound on Interstate 84 near Milepost 286 at North Powder.
Hagedorn pulled over the Cadillac. He notified the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and deputies found the Subaru on a county road off the freeway near Milepost 298, the Medical Springs Highway exit.
Reinoehl, who was driving the Cadillac, showed signs of impairment and consented to sobriety tests, according to Hagedorn’s report.
Hagedorn found “usable amounts of marijuana and unidentified prescription pills” in the Cadillac. He also found a loaded, concealed Glock pistol for which Reinoehl did not have a concealed handgun license.
Reinoehl’s 11-year-old daughter was riding in the Cadillac, which resulted in the recklessly endangering another person charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.