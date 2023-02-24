Wolves

Three wolves from the Walla Walla pack in Umatilla County, photographed by remote camera in 2017.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo, File

Federal agents killed a second wolf on private land in the High Valley area of Union County on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) issued kill permits for two more wolves from a different group.

The kill permit, which is valid until March 31 or until both wolves have been removed, is for a group of wolves that have attacked cattle at least three times in the Medical Springs area near the border of Baker and Union counties, according to ODFW.

