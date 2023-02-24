Federal agents killed a second wolf on private land in the High Valley area of Union County on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) issued kill permits for two more wolves from a different group.
The kill permit, which is valid until March 31 or until both wolves have been removed, is for a group of wolves that have attacked cattle at least three times in the Medical Springs area near the border of Baker and Union counties, according to ODFW.
The permit allows ranchers or their agents, on the ranchers’ property, to kill up to two wolves.
The ranchers are continuing to use nonlethal tactics as well, including increased human presence, checking cattle nightly, moving animals to a pasture closer to homes and roads, and using flagging to try to deter wolves, according to ODFW.
The agency also confirmed that there were no “wolf attractants” — such as unburied cattle carcasses — on the ranchers’ properties, a prerequisite for issuing kill permits.
The wolves, which are not members of a confirmed pack, attacked livestock at least three times, on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
One calf was killed and another injured in one incident on Jan. 27, and on Feb. 2 wolves killed a border collie named Dodge on Coleman Lay’s property near Medical Springs.
Dodge and his litter mate, Jack, were in their kennel about 40 yards from the front door of Lay’s home.
Lay found Dodge’s carcass nearby on the morning of Feb. 2. He said the wolves didn’t eat the dog.
“They flat out killed him,” Lay said on Feb. 6.
The other group of wolves, in the High Valley area, have attacked cattle at least four times since Dec. 25, 2022, killing five calves.
During one of those attacks, the rancher watched wolves standing over a dead calf, but was unable to shoot the wolves because they were not in the act of attacking the calf.
ODFW issued a kill permit for up to two wolves on Jan. 12. The permit allows ranchers, or their agents, to shoot wolves on their property near livestock, even if the wolves aren’t actually attacking cattle.
Agents from USDA Wildlife Services, a federal agency, killed one wolf on Feb. 4. The agents were acting on behalf of the ranchers whose cattle were killed.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Wildlife Services agents trapped two wolves from the same group. They killed one wolf and attached a radio tracking collar to the other wolf, which was released.
Agents didn’t kill that wolf because the state permit authorized killing just two wolves from that group.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.