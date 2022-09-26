A $10.26 million federal grant to Oregon Telephone Corporation, and the same amount in a federal loan, will help the company, based in Mount Vernon, expand high-speed internet to Unity and several other towns in Baker, Grant and Malheur counties.
Oregon’s U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, announced the $20.5 million package through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
“Quality of life in rural Oregon requires quality Internet connections that link children reliably and quickly to educational opportunities as well as small businesses and farms to their customers,” Wyden said in a press release. “I’m gratified that Baker, Grant and Malheur counties will benefit from this federal investment, and I’ll keep battling to ensure all of rural Oregon gets the topnotch Internet access that’s so vital to everyday commerce and convenience.”
The money will extend high-speed internet service to about 1,163 residents, 41 businesses, 70 farms and four schools in the three counties, according to the senators.
“I’ve been fighting for years to bring broadband to rural Oregon, and with the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, access to reliable, affordable broadband has become more crucial than ever to the success of our workforce, students, and communities,” Merkley said. “Improving and investing in access to high-speed internet — a fundamental need in today’s connected world — will improve the economy, education, and quality of life for folks in Baker, Grant, and Malheur counties.”
The federal aid package will help Oregon Telephone Corporation speed its plan to expand its high-speed internet coverage, said Dee Dee Kluser, the company’s general manager.
“We have had plans to build out to these remote, rural communities, and with the programs offered by USDA through the Rural Utility Service we are able to greatly accelerate our buildout timelines,” Kluser said. “We look forward to providing a reliable, robust fiber service to customers in small communities including Juntura, Brogan, Dayville and Unity as well as the outlying area between Mount Vernon and Dayville. We know that fiber connectivity greatly improves the standard of living, and opens up lots of new doors and opportunities for people living here.”
