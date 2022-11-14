Santa Claus will be on hand for photos during the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees on Dec. 3 at the Event Center, 2600 East St. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, and will be scaled down to one day with miniature trees, photos with Santa and art projects for children.
After a two-year break, the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is making a small-scale return.
Instead of a formal gala, this year’s festival will be a family day event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
“The plan is to bring the community together. We’re going to keep it simple,” said Jill Aldape, liaison between Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and the Saint Alphonsus Foundation. This “mini” Festival of Trees is a partnership between the Foundation, the Baker City Kiwanis Club and Crossroads Carnegie Art Center. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker Event Center, 2600 East St. Admission is free.
In the past, Family Day admission was an item of nonperishable food or an unwrapped toy. If people do this again — out of habit — Aldape said they will collect the donations and give them to local organizations.
“If people want to bring contributions, we will honor that intent,” she said.
Aldape said volunteers are welcome to help during the day. For more information, contact Jason Yencopal,
541-519-0599, or Evan
Kaseberg, 541-980-8730.
The trees
About 24 small trees — two to four feet tall — will be decorated by community members and sold by silent auction. Proceeds will support the local Foundation.
The Kiwanis Club will again offer photos with Santa for $10, which includes two 5x7 prints or three 4x6 prints.
“This is an opportunity for your child to have a one-on-one with Santa and get that Christmas card photo, too,” said David Cowan, of the Kiwanis Club.
Proceeds from this event support Kiwanis’ community service projects, which focuses on supporting children that supports the club’s mission of “changing the world one child and one community at a time.”
Children can also write letters to Santa either before or after visiting with the jolly elf.
Art
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is bringing back the “make it and take it” craft activities during the festival.
Ginger Savage, executive director, said the craft station will be set up in one end of event center, rather than the small room as in previous years.
The art projects will be free this year, thanks to support from the D.E. and Jane Clark Foundation.
