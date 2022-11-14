Festival of trees.jpg

Santa Claus will be on hand for photos during the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees on Dec. 3 at the Event Center, 2600 East St. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, and will be scaled down to one day with miniature trees, photos with Santa and art projects for children.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

After a two-year break, the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is making a small-scale return.

Instead of a formal gala, this year’s festival will be a family day event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

