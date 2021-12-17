ReNae Cameron needed to find a new place for her Christmas village.
“It’s just outgrown my house,” she said with a laugh.
She estimates she has at least 80 houses.
“Plus all the people, animals, snowboarders, skiers, the trees and the train,” Cameron said.
Her house may not be big enough to contain this miniature town, but this year it’s in a public place for all to enjoy.
Cameron’s village is on display at Sumpter City Hall, where she works as the city recorder for the town of about 200 residents, on the west side of the Elkhorn Mountains about 28 miles west of Baker City via Highway 7.
Cameron, with the help of her daughter, arranged the village over a weekend.
It took 12 hours.
“Just unpacking took me two hours,” she said.
Cameron has collected these houses and other additions for 25 years. It grew more when her mom and uncle added houses they’d been collecting, too.
“That’s how it got to be so big,” she said.
Prior to taking the job as Sumpter city recorder in June 2020, Cameron taught in Mountain Home, Idaho, where she’d set up the village in her classroom.
In Sumpter, she put it up just after Thanksgiving.
“I never set it up the same way,” she said.
She arranges everything on top of white sheets, then uses garland to disguise the wires. The miniature homes are illuminated from within, and she winds extra lights beneath the sheets.
This year, her mom and uncle were able to visit the village they helped create.
“They hadn’t seen it all together in person,” she said. “Now they can enjoy it without having to set it up.”
She’ll have the village on display through Christmas.
And she already has plans for 2022.
“I have three new buildings to add next year,” she said. “That’s my Christmas gift to myself.”
Sumpter City Hall is located at 240 Mill St. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — except Thursday, when it closes at 2 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.