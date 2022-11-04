By IAN CRAWFORD • icrawford@bakercityherald.com
When Chase Myatt, an eighth-grader from Baker City, learned he had earned national recognition for his research into raising rabbits, he couldn’t keep it a secret.
Not with 67,000 people watching him.
Chase was standing on a stage inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the NFL’s Colts, when he received his fourth-place award at the FFA National Convention and Expo on Oct. 29.
Besides the in-person crowd, the event was livestreamed on TV, Chase said.
Among those watching on TV, back in Baker City, were Chase’s parents, Jill and Nick.
“We watched it live, it was really neat,” Jill Myatt said. “Because we didn’t know what he placed either.”
Chase was honored for his work studying, and promoting, something of a niche in the livestock industry — rabbits.
With his younger brother, Tyler, he raises rabbits on the family’s Feather Goat Farm, combining research with entrepreneurship.
Chase’s research project includes charting meat yields from individual rabbits, and analyzing how to produce quality and virtually fat-free meat. His project won the first-place award at the Oregon FFA state competition in July.
“We are so proud of Chase and all of his work in this project,” said Bibiana Gifft, FFA agricultural teacher for the Baker School District. “Many people don’t realize that students in the agriculture sciences program conduct rigorous scientific research projects.”
By winning the state competition, Chase qualified for the national convention Oct. 26-29.
Gifft says the program has seen some tremendous imagination and vested effort since its inception in 1928, and that the students are regularly pushing new techniques.
“Students have tested the effect magnetism has on plant growth, compared water filtration for sediment and purity, and examined methods to prevent food spoilage,” Gifft said. “Every student selects their own research topic, and we are honored that Chase was recognized at such a prestigious level and is able to implement his research findings directly into his business.”
Gifft, along with Baker’s FFA educator Nicole Merchant, were recognized for their own work with the FFA in December 2021, when they received the Outstanding Middle/Secondary Agricultural Award for an 11-state region. The pair traveled to New Orleans to receive the award.
National FFA convention
Merchant said Chase competed in the National FFA Agriscience Fair, which is part of the convention.
“To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades seventh through 12th grades are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair,” Merchant said.
“Chase competed in Animals Systems Division 1 and placed fourth in the nation with his project titled ‘Processing Age to Maximize Profits of Meat Rabbits’, ” Merchant said. “He found through weighing his live rabbits weekly and tracking his feed inputs that the most profitable age to butcher a meat rabbit is 10 weeks. As he grows his business this will help him turn a greater profit and provide a better product for his customers.”
The trip wasn’t all business for Chase and the nine other Baker FFA students who attended the national convention.
“It was really nice, we were gone for a week,” Chase said. “When we were in Louisville we went to the Mammoth Caves, and the Henry Clay estate, and also Keeneland, the horse racing track.”
Although Chase was Baker’s lone award winner at the national event, the other students attended “to build leadership skills, connect with business and industry leaders, network with colleges, and gain more agriculture and FFA knowledge,” Merchant said.
The other Baker participants: Jose Armenta, Makayla Rabourne, Sage Baker, Mason Downing, Zoey Justus, Ethan Morgan, Seth Holden, Ella Wilde and Colton Clark.
Armenta placed 21st in Plant Systems, Division 3.
Another student, Henry Hester, who has moved out of Oregon and didn’t go on the trip, was 11th in Natural Resource Systems, Division 1.
Chase said he spent a lot of time posing in front of the display for his research project, answering occasional questions from passers-by.
The officials who judged the projects had already done their assessments remotely in September.
What came next, however, was anything but dull.
“When I went up on stage there were 67,000 people there watching,” Chase said.
Chase says he hasn’t been idle since getting his national merit. He intends to expand his rabbit business.
“I wanted to thank Tami Foltz, she was my 4-H leader, and when I started 4-H in fourth grade she got us into raising rabbits and has been mentoring me for the last few years,” Chase said.
He also thanked Gifft and Merchant, who inspired him to submit his work for judging at the state level, which led to to his national honor.
“I also wanted to thank the Baker FFA chapter and all of the members for supporting me,” Chase said.
