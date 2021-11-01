Joanna Priestley is thankful for a change of scenery and time to work on her art.
“During the pandemic, I haven’t felt as creative,” she said.
Priestley is a filmmaker, and has created 32 films in her style of drawn animation.
She and her husband, Paul Harrod, are spending two weeks at Churchill School in Baker City as the resident artists.
Harrod is a production designer and director of animated and live-action films, with an emphasis on stop-motion animation.
They will be the featured artists during First Friday, Nov. 5, at Churchill.
Harrod, who can’t talk about his current project due to a nondisclosure agreement, will present a slideshow about his work over the years.
Priestley will play her latest film, titled “Jung & Restless.”
Brian and Corrine Vegter, who own Churchill, are offering two- and four-week residencies that overlap with the First Friday art walks.
“It’s to bring artists from outside the area, and they have a way to show their work,” Brian said.
The residencies, Corrine said, help “expose new creativity from the outside to our community.”
Brian said the length of these residencies also give the artists time to explore the local area, and visit shops in town.
Long careers in film
Both Harrod and Priestley have spent three decades in the film business.
They met at California Institute of the Arts, where Harrod earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees, and Priestley earned her master’s degree.
“That school had a major impact on both of us,” she said.
Her path to animation came when she was in her 20s and living in Sisters. She was an artist — a painter and printmaker — and she’d helped start a local film festival. One of the first guests did animation.
“It snapped in my head — I have to do this,” she said.
She bought a pack of index cards and started drawing. Then she rigged a setup to animate the drawings.
Her film was her admission to Cal Arts, where she toured studios and heard from people in the film business.
“There were a lot of early pioneers who came to the school and talked,” she said.
Harrod’s interest in film came much earlier in his life, when he was around the age of 5.
“I think it was all written for me when I saw Godzilla and King Kong,” he said.
Then he saw “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Planet of the Apes” at age 10.
“Nothing else was even an option after that,” he said.
His family encouraged his interest.
“From a very early age, my mother said find something you like doing and make a career out of it,” he said.
He made his first mask when he was 12.
“I just kept on doing that sort of thing,” he said.
Remember the California Raisins? Harrod was involved with the final production, a project of Will Vinton Studios in Portland where he was the senior art director.
He also, in 1999, was production designer for “The PJs,” which he said was the first stop-motion animation on prime time television. He designed the show, and directed five episodes.
More recently, he worked on Wes Anderson’s stop-motion feature “Isle of Dogs,” which earned the Art Directors Guild award in 2019 for Excellence in Production Design for an Animated Feature.
Stop-motion animation has changed over the decades Harrod has worked in the business. For instance, a production today may use a 3D printer to create multiple facial expressions, which can be easily swapped during filming — and quicker than molding faces by hand.
Harrod and Priestley both discovered that their business is “pandemic proof” thanks to the use of computers and the Internet.
“You can do feature films with artists working in different countries,” Harrod said.
He is currently working for Bix Pix Entertainment, a studio based in Burbank, California (the studio that created “Tumble Leaf” for Amazon).
Priestley has her own company, Priestley Motion Pictures. She works solo, but does have an internship program. She also works with a composer, sound designer and compositor to finish her films.
This film process is not quick — she said it took six years to finish a one-hour feature film.
To learn more about these artists, visit their websites: www.joannapriestley.com and www.paulharrod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.