Patrick Oberlander peers at the compass in his hand.
He looks up, then looks back at the dial.
Then he spins in a circle, hoping to orient himself.
“The black has to line up with black, and the red with the red,” he says.
Once that happens on the compass, he points across Geiser-Pollman Park.
“We’re supposed to go this way,” he says, side-stepping across the Powder River Pavilion to keep the compass pointing the right direction.
On Friday, April 8, youth from grades 1 to 3 explored the park by using a compass during a special orienteering program led by Shane Alderson of Baboon Creek Outfitters in Baker City.
This outing was part of the Baker School District’s Friday Academy.
For the Friday Academy sessions each week, grades 1-3 gather at the Baker Heritage Museum, just across Grove Street from Geiser-Pollman Park, and students in grades 4-6 meet at the YMCA gymnasium on Church Street.
Sessions for all include one hour of academics, and two hours of a STEM activity (science, technology, engineering and math).
Community partners include the Baker Heritage Museum, OSU Extension Service, Bureau of Land Management, GO-STEM and the YMCA. Each group is also accompanied by a paraprofessional from the school district, and a high school student.
“We could not do it without community partners,” said Heidi Stocks, coordinator for Friday Academy.
The April 8 session was organized by OSU Extension, which recruited Alderson.
“I asked Shane to come because he’s so good at orienteering,” said Katie Hauser, program coordinator for OSU Extension-Baker County.
Prior to his lessons, Alderson set up a course in the park and hid signs for the children to find. Some of those had disappeared overnight, however, so he improvised.
But first, he started with the basics.
“What direction does a needle on a compass always point?” he asked the youngsters gathered in a circle around him.
Several suggested “north,” which Alderson met with an empathic nod.
“I set up a course for you guys to follow and use compasses to navigate through the park,” he said.
After dividing into groups of four, the students tried their skills at orienteering with the help of an adult.
Although many students found their way to the hidden objects, frustration was part of the activity, as well.
When Alderson came to help Oberlander’s group, the youngster spoke up with the true honesty of a child.
“We can’t really have a kid as our leader,” he said.
But Alderson and the other adults kept the interest high — until another pressing concern surfaced, again from Oberlander.
“I have a wiggly tooth,” he said.
This made nearby Annabelle Knight perk up.
“I have three wiggly teeth!” she said.
And then they went back to reading the compass.
In the coming weeks, the OSU Extension activities for Friday Academy include an introduction to the Baker City Police canine unit with Lt. Wayne Chastain, and a presentation about how math helps to design fire trucks in a session with the Baker City Fire Department.
Stocks said she hopes to end this year’s Friday Academy session with a field trip to Eastern Oregon University on May 13.
