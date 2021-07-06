SALEM — Senator Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, announced today they secured over $54 million in state and federal aid for Senate District 30 and House District 60, which includes Baker County.
The support package is a combination of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the general fund budget and Lottery Bond sales.
Projects in Baker County include:
• $295,000 for the Orpheum Theater renovation project on Main Street in Baker City
• $500,000 for a water tower replacement in Unity
• $45,000 for improvements to the Sumpter Valley Railroad
This is the highest amount of support ever approved for the region in one singular session, according to a press release from Findley and Owens.
“This is great news for Senate District 30,” Findley said. “The opportunities that will come from funding these projects will help our communities immensely, and will provide a path towards more sustainable economic, cultural and infrastructure development.”
“I’m extremely thankful we were able to secure the funding for these critical projects, and it will go directly to improving the quality of life for Oregonians in our communities,” Owens said. “We need stable water and transportation systems, monies for cultural development, and support for public safety. This funding allows for that and more.”
