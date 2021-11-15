Baker County’s two state legislators, Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens, fielded questions from local residents during a town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative in Baker City.
Findley, of Vale, and Owens, of Crane, are both Republicans.
Among the questions the lawmakers took was regarding an initiative petition for a law that would, among other things, criminalize, under animal abuse laws, essential parts of the ranching business, including branding and dehorning cattle, and castrating bulls. Even artificial insemination could be classified as sexual assault of an animal, which is a Class C felony.
Initiative Petition 13 would also in effect outlaw hunting, fishing and trapping.
Findley said promoters are gathering signatures in an attempt to put the matter to Oregon voters.
He called the effort the most fundamental challenge, by a small group, to Oregon business and recreation.
“So, please don’t sign IP13 and tell everybody you know not to sign IP13 because that would be crippling to a guy that runs cows and calves,” Findley said.
Owens predicted the signature-gathering effort will fail this year. But he believes the promoters would not give up.
“It’s dead for now because it didn’t make it but it will be back,” Findley said.
Another question had to do with water rights, and the effects of irrigation on fish habitat.
Owens said the state does not have the data it needs in order to effectively manage watersheds, groundwater, or surface water for irrigation.
He said that in 2017, the Oregon Water Resource Department issued 159 groundwater rights. But in 79% of those, he said, it wasn’t clear whether sufficient water was actually available.
“The biggest threat is over appropriation,” Owens said. “We have to get that data to effectively manage water.”
The legislators also took a question about their thoughts on livestock grazing on public land.
Findley said he believes in public land grazing and in making sure ranchers manage their animals to protect the land.
“If you have a healthy viable landscape — ecosystem and landscape — it includes both public and private land, and the best fire break is a grazed pasture,” Findley said. “Not overgrazed but a properly used pasture and that’s the key.”
Bryan Tweit, the county’s economic development director, attended the town hall and discussed the workforce and housing crisis in Baker County, calling it the triple storm.
Tweit said restrictions related to the pandemic prompted some people to move out of the county. In addition, the state ban on evictions, and higher rental payments, have affected the housing market.
“We physically lost the bodies for the workforce here,” Tweit said.
He estimated that five restaurants in the county have closed since the pandemic started. Two have new owners that reopened, a third is slated to reopen, and a fourth is undergoing renovations, he said.
“Way better than any other county in the state,” Tweit said. “But we don’t have the physical bodies here. You can drive all over town and see signs where businesses are closed because they don’t have the employees. Our employment numbers are record lows in Baker County.”
Tweit asked Findley and Owens what solutions they see coming down the pipeline to help allow counties to incentivize builders or contractors.
“I don’t have a magic button for that, I don’t have a magic bill,” Findley said. “I personally introduced two different pieces of legislation to help landlords and I could not get them out of committee. And I absolutely do not know why not.”
“And so, the landlords only recourse is ‘I’m getting out of the landlord business.’ I don’t blame them. But we have to work on housing,” Findley said.
