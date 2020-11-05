Baker County's two representatives in the Oregon Legislature were both re-elected by wide margins Tuesday.
State Sen. Lynn Findley, a Republican from Vale, defeated Democratic challenger Carina Miller with 67% of the vote.
State Rep. Mark Owens, a Republican from Crane, won re-election against challenger Beth Spell with 77% of the vote.
Both Findley and Owens did better in Baker County than in their districts overall.
Findley received 77% of the votes in Baker County, and Owens 78%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.