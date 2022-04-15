A fire engine from Huntington sprays water on two commercial trucks that caught fire after colliding in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Milepost 350, about 46 miles southeast of Baker City, late Thursday morning, April 14, 2022.
If ice isn’t closing Interstate 84 through Eastern Oregon, fire might be.
Both impediments led to blockages on the region’s main thoroughfare on Thursday morning, April 14.
First, heavy snow on Cabbage Hill, between Pendleton and Meacham, contributed to multiple commercial trucks, some running without tire chains, becoming stuck and blocking all lanes of the freeway around 8 a.m.
The freeway closure, as frequently happens, was extended to La Grande, Baker City and Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City and La Grande.
The freeway reopened around 10 a.m.
But a little more than an hour later, a crash involving two trucks, both of which caught fire following the collision, closed the eastbound lanes near Huntington, about 46 miles southeast of Baker City.
The interstate reopened around 2:30 p.m.
According to an Oregon State Police report, one truck was in the slow lane due to a mechanical issue. The second truck struck the first truck from behind. Both vehicles ended up in the median, and both “quickly became fully engulfed,” according to the report.
The preliminary report lists two drivers — Sergio Crispin Ponce, 47, and Lee A. Loder, 40 — but it does not say which driver was operating which truck.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.