A tractor that plowed swathes through rangeland in northern Malheur County more than two decades ago is a major reason why the Willowcreek fire, the biggest blaze in the area so far this year, stopped when it did in late June, according to officials from the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
A series of fire breaks dug 22 years ago made “all the difference with suppression efforts on the Willowcreek fire,” according to a July 15 press release.
The blaze, which started on private land north of Vale on June 28 and burned 40,274 acres, mostly on that day and the next, was fully contained as of July 11, said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Bogardus said on Thursday, July 21. The fire didn’t burn any structures and no one was hurt. The fire burned about 24,400 acres of private land, 15,300 acres of public land managed by the BLM and about 572 acres of state ground.
Flames likely would have spread across more of the sagebrush and grass range if not for those fire breaks, said Marcus Johnson, who was incident commander on the Willowcreek fire.
“As an incident commander, it’s a huge benefit for us because a lot of us know where these lines are and have a good idea of where we can catch them when the fires start to go extreme,” said Johnson, who’s a wildland fire technician for the Vale District.
“Any fire that started on your urban interface area, we’re just trying to keep it off federal land and vice versa — if we have a fire on federal land, we really don’t want to push it onto the urban interface,” he said.
Fire breaks are created using tractors with metal disk attachments that remove vegetation and expose bare dirt, which deprives flames of fuel. Workers also mow grass and use herbicides to control grass.
When built near roads, the breaks create a 50-foot buffer — a zone where fire crews have a better chance to stop advancing flames.
Each spring or summer, typically in May or June, BLM workers maintain the fire breaks, Johnson said. They bring in heavy machinery to clear out vegetation in preparation for fire season. Johnson said they completed this year’s maintenance on the breaks in the Willowcreek fire area just two weeks before it ignited on a 100-degree day with gusty west winds.
“We’ve been maintaining these man-made fuel barriers over the last two decades,” said Justin Robinson, fuels technician for the Vale District. “We’re making it safer for our firefighters and our communities.”
Fire break history
The idea for the fire breaks that helped stop the Willowcreek fire dates back almost 22 years.
In 2000, the Jackson fire burned about 80,000 acres — twice as many as the Willowcreek fire — of similar terrain in Malheur County.
That fire prompted local residents and BLM officials to talk about wildfires, and residents created the Malheur County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
That plan included building fire breaks across public and private land.
Johnson said the system of fire breaks “gives our personnel something to work off of,” but it’s not guaranteed, because of varied weather patterns, that the breaks will stop a blaze dead in its tracks.
“It’s all dependent on fire activity, because you can have fire whirls that bring embers across the road,” Johnson said.
But with the Willowcreek fire, the breaks fulfilled their purpose despite the gusty winds.
“Being proactive saved us from having a fire twice as big,” said Toby McBride, a volunteer with the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection District who helps maintain the fire breaks and was on the ground during the Willowcreek fire. “The wind was blowing pretty good, but the fire burned right up to the lines and went out. I don’t think we would’ve held it at the road without them.”
Robinson agreed.
“Fuel breaks helped firefighters contain the Willowcreek fire without bulldozers or other heavy equipment,” he said. “This project’s success shows us how important collaboration can be to protect local communities from wildfires.”
