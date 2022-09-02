Flames from a vehicle fire on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Ontario spread into grass and brush on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, leading to a closure of the eastbound lanes of the freeway that lasted several hours.
A fire burns along Interstate 84 near Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Al Crouch/Bureau of Land Management
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed for several hours on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, after flames from a burning vehicle along Interstate 84 near Ontario spread into dry grass and brush.
The fire started around 11:45 a.m. near Milepost 365, about 61 miles southeast of Baker City and about 10 miles north of Ontario.
The fire burned about 800 acres, according to the Vale District of the Bureau of Land Management. Several aircraft, including multi-engine tankers and single-engine tankers, dropped retardant to try to slow the fire’s spread.
On the ground, crews from the BLM and the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association worked on the fire.
Vale Bureau of Land Management is working on suppressing the 365 fire, a range fire that started today, September 1st around 11:45am.
The eastbound lanes of the freeway were initially closed between Baker City and Ontario. The closure was later extended to La Grande and then to Pendleton as parking areas for trucks were filled in Baker City and La Grande. The westbound lanes were closed for more than an hour between Baker City and La Grande.
The eastbound lanes were reopened around 7 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Fire restrictions are in effect for all Vale District BLM-protected lands, which includes Bureau of Reclamation lands around the Owyhee Dam. More information on fire restrictions can be found at www.blm.gov/orwafire or by calling 541-473-3144.
The fire was 100% contained by 2 p.m., Sept 2, having burned 1258 acres. Both lanes remain open.
