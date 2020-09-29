A fire damaged on Baker City home Friday morning, and on Friday evening at another property firefighters stopped flames fromspreading to a trailer to a home.
The first fire was reported at 9:27 a.m. at 2231 Third St. Eleven firefighters from the Baker City Fire The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, and $10,000 in lost possessions, according to the Fire Department. One resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the department. The likely cause of the fire was an electrical short in a bathroom fixture. The American Red Cross and Best Friends of Baker helped the residents and their pets, according to the fire department. The home is owned by Jamie and Janet Conant.
The second fire was reported at 10:42 p.m. at 1345 Elm St. A trailer behind the home, which is owned by Melody and Earl Haney, caught fire. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the home. The fire, which caused an estimated $2,000 in damage, was caused by an overloaded extension cord connected to a space heater, according to the fire department.
