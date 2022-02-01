A fire caused significant structural damage to a house near South Baker School on Monday night, Jan. 31.
The fire was reported about 9:24 p.m. at 1249 Fifth St.
That’s at Fifth and Grace streets, one block west of South Baker, and just north of the railroad tracks.
Six firefighters from the Baker City Fire Department responded, along with two from the Baker Rural Fire Fire Protection District, said Cameron Kiyokawa, a division chief with the Baker City Fire Department who was incident commander.
Firefighters “knocked down” the fire in about 20 minutes, and then spent about two hours mopping up, Kiyokawa said Tuesday morning, Feb. 1.
There were people in the home, and all were evacuated without injury, he said.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Kiyokawa said it was not “suspicious” in nature.
He said Casey Kump of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office would oversee any further investigation.
Cold temperatures — it dropped into the teens while firefighters were working — complicated the effort, Kiyokawa said.
Firefighters had to keep their hoses running to prevent water from freezing.
They also had to swap breathing apparatus when valves got clogged with ice.
“Eastern Oregon winter,” Kiyokawa said.
He said crews would return to the site Tuesday, Feb. 1, to douse any remaining hot spots.
With the partial collapse of the home’s roof, and widespread ice, it was too dangerous to continue working last night, he said.
Kiyokawa didn’t have any estimate of the value of the damage.
The two-story house was built in 1900 and is 697 square feet, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office.
The house is valued at $7,720, and the land, which covers 10,500 square feet, is valued at $25,460.
The Baker City Public Works Department, OTEC and other utilities also responded to the fire, Kiyokawa said.
