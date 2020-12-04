An older mobile home on property at 1015 Walnut St. caught fire about 10 p.m. Thursday.
“Crews arrived to a working structure fire,” Battalion Chief David Blair stated in a press release.
Blair said a space heater in use caused the fire, which was confined to the mobile home.
A house on the property valued at about $60,000, and owned by Robert E. Humphrey, according to Baker County Assessor’s Office records, was not damaged.
Blair said all occupants were able to escape the structure safely. No one was hurt.
Fire crews from Baker City and Baker Rural Fire Protection District, a total of 16 people, responded, Blair said. They spent about two hours at the scene.
The Salvation Army was contacted to help the displaced residents, Blair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.