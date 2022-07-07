Baker City Fire Department crews doused a fire that damaged a home and shed Wednesday night, July 6 at 1036 Baker St. on the east side of town.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was reported at 9:43 p.m., according to a press release from the fire department.

When firefighters arrived a small wooden storage shed was burning, and the flames had spread to the roof of the home.

All occupants of the house had safely left the home.

The cause o the fire is under investigation.

Eight firefighters extinguished the fire on the roof, which sustained light damage.

Most of the damage was confined to the shed, according to the press release.

The fire department rescinded its initial request for mutal aid from the Greater Bowen Valley and Haines Rural fire districts before crews from those departments arrived.

In addition to the firefighters, two EMS personnel and two police officers responded to the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

ECost of the damage was estimated at $800, the value of the outbuilding, according to the press release.

The property is owned by Denise Lanyon of Loveland, Colorado, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office.

The 1,226-square-foot home, built in 1890, and the lot have a market value estimated at $54,580 when it was appraised in 2019.

