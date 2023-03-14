A memorial to firefighter Ryan Brecko on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in front of the Baker City Fire Department. The 27-year-old died after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck near Baker City on March 12.
His coworkers at the Baker City Fire Department, along with community members, are mourning the death of Ryan J. Brecko, who died Sunday afternoon, March 12, after a pickup truck hit the motorcycle he was riding near Baker City.
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon issued a statement Monday morning:
"Baker City mourns the loss of one of our paid part time firefighters this morning. Ryan Brecko will be missed by his colleagues and coworkers. We wish our sincerest condolences to all who mourn his death."
Brecko, 27, was riding his 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on the Highway 203 overpass over the freeway at exit 298, about 5 miles north of Baker City, at around 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Oregon State Police, Robert Lee Drinkard, 77, of Moro, was exiting the freeway in a 2007 Ford F-350 pickup truck. Drinkard drove into the highway at the top of the offramp and struck the Brecko's motorcycle. Brecko was thrown from the motorcycle in the collision.
An Oregon State Police trooper was traveling in front of the motorcycle and immediately responded to the scene. The trooper activated emergency medical services and provided emergency medical care to Brecko, who was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, where he later died.
Drinkard remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, according to OSP. The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the District Attorney at the conclusion.
