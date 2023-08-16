Elkhorn Saloon fire.jpg

A fire that started early on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, destroyed the Elkhorn Saloon in Sumpter.

 Contributed Photo

A fire reported in the early morning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Elkhorn Saloon in Sumpter left the iconic business a total loss by dawn, fire officials said.

The fire, which is under investigation, was reported at about 1:25 a.m., said Kurt Clarke, chief of the Sumpter Fire Department.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.