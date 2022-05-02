Motorhome fire.jpg
A fire of undetermined origin destroyed a motorhome parked outside a Baker City home late Saturday, April 30, 2022.

 Jim Howerton/Contributed Photo

A fire of undetermined origin destroyed a motorhome parked outside a Baker City home late Saturday, April 30.

The fire was reported at 11:24 p.m., according to the Baker County Dispatch Center.

The Baker City Fire Department and Baker Rural Fire District responded to 3150 13th St., at the corner of 13th and G streets just south of the Forest Service vehicle compound.

The motorhome was a total loss, and flames spread to three nearby vehicles as well as a power pole, cutting power to the home, said David Blair of the Baker City Fire Department.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Blair said the motorhome is owned by Matt Fitzmaurice.

