State investigators are still working to determine the cause of the wildfire that burned about 130 acres just southwest of Baker City on
Oct. 6.
“The fire is still under active investigation,” Jessica Prakke, public affairs officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald on Wednesday, Oct. 26. (Prakke said ODF is officially calling the fire the West Campbell fire, rather than Spring Grove Gulch, which it was called initially.)
The human-caused fire started on private property south of West Campbell Loop.
The site is near the bottom of Spring Grove Gulch, and that’s where investigators focused in the days after the blaze, said Steve Meyer, wildland fire supervisor at ODF’s Baker City office.
The fire, the largest blaze so close to Baker City in many years, spawned a smoke plume visible throughout the city.
There was little wind on that day, however, and the fire, after spread relatively rapidly up the sagebrush foothill, was contained the same evening. A jet air tanker dropped retardant, and two helicopters dropped water on the fire.
No structures were damaged, and there were no evacuations. If investigators can identify the person or people responsible for starting the fire, the state could potentially try to recoup firefighting costs from them, Meyer said.
Prakke said the estimated cost of firefighting is $96,720.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.