RICHLAND — The Dry Gulch fire was contained at 297 acres on Monday night after threatening five homes.
No structures were damaged, said Larisa Bogardus, public information officer for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
The fire, about seven miles north of Richland along Eagle Creek, was reported late Monday morning. The blaze, which burned in grass, started on private land and spread to public ground managed by the BLM. Residents were notified about a possible evacuation, but that wasn’t necessary.
The fire, the largest this summer in Baker County, was human-caused, but investigators have not determined the origin, Bogardus said.
