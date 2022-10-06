A fire is burning on the foothill southwest of Baker City, south of Western Heights. Estimated size is 50 acres. At least three engines have responded, and a helicopter has been dropping water. A jet retardant tanker is also on the scene. No structures are threatened at this time, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Baker County Rural Fire Protection District is working on the fire along with the Oregon Department of Forestry, Forest Service, BLM, North Powder Rural Fire Department, Keating Rural Fire Protection District and Baker Aircraft.

