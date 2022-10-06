A fire is burning on the foothill southwest of Baker City, south of Western Heights. Estimated size is 50 acres. At least three engines have responded, and a helicopter has been dropping water. A jet retardant tanker is also on the scene. No structures are threatened at this time, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.
Baker County Rural Fire Protection District is working on the fire along with the Oregon Department of Forestry, Forest Service, BLM, North Powder Rural Fire Department, Keating Rural Fire Protection District and Baker Aircraft.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Liz Burton lives along Grace Street west of Reservoir Road, one of the residential areas nearest to the fire.
Burton said she watched flames move up the ridge toward the group of communications tower on the top of the foothill.
She said the retardant bomber focused on the area near the towers first. Burton said she has watched the helicopter drop several buckets of water on the flames as well.
The foothill is dominated by grass and sagebrush, but there are also patches of juniper trees. At the top of the ridge, near the towers, there is also a grove of Douglas fir trees.
